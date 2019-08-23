AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Two fishermen fell into floodwaters after a rope broke during an Indian air force rescue attempt on the River Tawi in Jammu, India. Both the fishermen later swam to safety. Many waterways in South Asia are swollen by recent monsoon rains.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Hong Kong police and anti-government protesters faced off at a subway station as the demonstrators commemorated a violent attack against them a month ago. Tens of thousands of people had joined a weekend march as the protesters continue to call for Hong Kong's government to answer their demands for full democracy.

Papuan activists scuffled with police and soldiers during a rally near Indonesia's presidential palace in Jakarta, to protest racism and call for independence for their region.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

