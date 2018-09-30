Adopted daughter of retired Army officer set to be deported

LANSING, Kan. (AP) — The adopted daughter of a retired Army officer living in northeastern Kansas may soon be sent back to South Korea.

The Kansas City Star reports that on Friday, a federal judge in Kansas ruled in favor of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which seeks to deport Hyebin Schreiber, the legally adopted daughter of retired Lt. Col. Patrick Schreiber of Lansing.

Schreiber sued after immigration authorities rejected visa and citizenship applications for Hyebin. The woman had been Schreiber's niece when he and his wife legally brought the then-15-year-old girl to the U.S. in 2012.

Schreiber's deployment the following year to Afghanistan and bad legal advice led the couple to put off her legal adoption until she was 17. But under immigration law, foreign-born children must be adopted before reaching 16 to derive citizenship from their American parents.

Schreiber, who has served six overseas tours in a 27-year U.S. military career, has said he and his wife would go to South Korea with their daughter if she's deported.

