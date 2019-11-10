Afghan presidential candidate boycotts recounting process

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah has unilaterally withdrawn his team's election observers from an official recount of ballots ahead of long-delayed election results.

Abdullah says Sunday the results will have no legitimacy if his team's observers are not present during the recount by Afghanistan's Independent Election Commission.

Abdullah is a partner in the country's unity government headed by President Ashraf Ghani, his lead contender in the election.

Ghani has not so far withdrawn his observers from the recount, but other candidates have expressed frustration with the process.

Polling was held on Sept. 28, but the announcement of results repeatedly postponed after accusations of misconduct and technical issues with counting ballots.

Preliminary election results are expected on Nov. 14.