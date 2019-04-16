Algerian constitutional council head quits; students march

Students carry banners and chant slogans during a demonstration in Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. President of the Algerian Constitutional Council Tayeb Belaiz resigned on Tuesday amid mass protests in the country demanding for his departure. "Belaiz notified the members of the Constitutional Council, during a meeting held Tuesday, that he presented his resignation to the interim president Abdelkader Bensalah," the council said in a statement. less Students carry banners and chant slogans during a demonstration in Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, April 16, 2019. President of the Algerian Constitutional Council Tayeb Belaiz resigned on Tuesday amid mass protests ... more Photo: Toufik Doudou, AP Photo: Toufik Doudou, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Algerian constitutional council head quits; students march 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The head of Algeria's Constitutional Council has quit under pressure from protesters.

State news agency APS reported that Constitutional Council President Tayeb Belaiz submitted his resignation to Algeria's interim president on Tuesday.

Belaiz is one of three power figures named by pro-democracy protesters in their demands for a government cleanup. They're seen as part of the discredited regime of ex-President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Belaiz's departure could help calm the angry protesters by clearing the way for someone considered more independent.

Also Tuesday, Algeria's military chief called on the country's people to show "patience" during the political transition ahead.

A presidential election has been set for July 4 to choose the successor to Bouteflika, who stepped down this month under pressure from protesters and military chief of staff Gen. Ahmed Gaid Salah.