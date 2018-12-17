Amazon workers on strike in Germany a week before Christmas

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, post trucks leave the Amazon Logistic Center in Rheinberg, Germany. Workers at two Amazon distribution centers in Germany have gone on strike as part of a push for improved work conditions, leading to fears that Christmas orders may not arrive in time. The German news agency dpa reported that workers in Leipzig in eastern Germany and Werne in western Germany went on strike early Monday. less FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, post trucks leave the Amazon Logistic Center in Rheinberg, Germany. Workers at two Amazon distribution centers in Germany have gone on strike as part of ... more Photo: Martin Meissner, AP Photo: Martin Meissner, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Amazon workers on strike in Germany a week before Christmas 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

BERLIN (AP) — Workers at two Amazon distribution centers in Germany have gone on strike as part of a push for improved work conditions, leading to fears that Christmas orders may not arrive in time.

The German news agency dpa reported that workers in Leipzig in eastern Germany and Werne in western Germany went on strike early Monday.

The ver.di union representing the workers says Amazon employees receive lower wages than others in retail and mail-order jobs in Germany.

Amazon has said in the past that its employees earn relatively high wages for the industry.

The company was not reachable for comment on Monday.