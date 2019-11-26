Archbishop of Canterbury says Britain’s Jews feel ‘fear’

LONDON (AP) — The archbishop of Canterbury has said an unusual electoral intervention by Britain’s chief rabbi should alert the country to the unease felt by many Jews.

Justin Welby tweeted Tuesday after Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis wrote in The Times of London that Britain’s Labour Party and its leader Jeremy Corbyn have been tarnished by anti-Semitism.

Welby said political parties must make it “an absolute priority” to avoid any actions that increase the perception of fear. He said Mirvis’s statement “ought to alert us to the deep sense of insecurity and fear felt by many British Jews.”

Corbyn denies his party is anti-Semitic. The election is set for Dec. 12.

___

Follow AP's full coverage of Brexit and British politics at https://www.apnews.com/Brexit