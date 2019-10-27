Argentina could take another sharp political turn in vote

Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who is running for reelection with the "Juntos Por el Cambio" party, speaks to supporters as his wife Juliana Awada waves during his campaign rally in Cordoba, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Argentina will hold its presidential election on Oct. 27. less Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who is running for reelection with the "Juntos Por el Cambio" party, speaks to supporters as his wife Juliana Awada waves during his campaign rally in Cordoba, Argentina, ... more Photo: Nicolas Aguilera, AP Photo: Nicolas Aguilera, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Argentina could take another sharp political turn in vote 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina could take another sharp political turn in Sunday's presidential elections, with center-left Peronist candidate Alberto Fernández favored to oust conservative incumbent Mauricio Macri amid growing frustration over the country's economic crisis.

Macri was elected president in 2015 as Argentines rejected a successor chosen by former President Cristina Fernández, who is now running as vice president on the Peronist ticket with Alberto Fernández.

A victory by the Fernández ticket would mark another political swing in South America, which has seen conservative governments elected in Brazil, Colombia and Chile. Cristina Fernández was considered part of the "pink tide" of leftist governments that arose in the region in the 1990s and 2000s.

Poverty under Macri has soared, the value of the currency has depreciated and the inflation rate remains sky high.