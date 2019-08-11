Argentines vote in closely watched political primaries

Argentina's President Mauricio Macri accompanied by his wife first lady Juliana Awada, arriveds to cast his vote during primary elections, at a school in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Macri is running for re-election with the Juntos por el Cambio party, in the Sunday primaries ahead of October's presidential election. less Argentina's President Mauricio Macri accompanied by his wife first lady Juliana Awada, arriveds to cast his vote during primary elections, at a school in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019. Macri is ... more Photo: Tomas F. Cuesta, AP Photo: Tomas F. Cuesta, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Argentines vote in closely watched political primaries 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines voted Sunday in party primaries that are seen as a litmus test for general elections in October with pundits closely monitoring support shown for President Mauricio Macri and a ticket involving former President Cristina Fernández.

Political parties hold their primaries simultaneously and voting is obligatory in Argentina, making them effectively an early poll ahead of the Oct. 27 presidential election involving the entire electorate.

The front-runners are Macri and the presidential team of Alberto Fernández and his vice presidential running mate, Cristina Fernández. They are not related. Alberto Fernández was the former president's chief of staff during her initial term from 2007-2011, and though she surprised many by announcing that she would be his vice presidential candidate - and not the other way around - many people still see voting for their ticket as voting for Cristina Fernández.

The pro-business Macri has the support of financial markets and Washington, but has lost popularity amid discontent over austerity measures, low growth and high inflation. He says he is taking the necessary, painful steps to get the economy going after 12 years of center-left populism under Fernández and her predecessor and late husband Nestor Kirchner.

Macri said it was very important that the reforms he introduced continue, referring to expectations of a negative market reaction to a good performance by the populist center-left Fernández team.

"The markets hope that Argentines continue on the same path," the incumbent said after he cast his vote in a school in Buenos Aires.

Cristina Fernández says Macri must be defeated so they can fight the poverty and homelessness she blames on his policies. She faces a series of trials for corruption during her 2007-2015 administration, allegations she denies.

"After the primaries we will convoke all Argentines to unite to resolve the infinite problems that we have," said her running-mate Alberto Fernández after casting his ballot.

The aim of Sunday's primaries is for the parties to define their candidacies but since they have already determined who their presidential candidates will be the voting is essentially a measure of popularity.

The October election is expected to be close and take place in a politically polarized environment.

"I think that with a government of Macri and Pichetto we are going to advance," said Ayde Amra, who is retired, referring to her support for Macri and his running-mate Miguel Ángel Pichetto.

Emiliano Marson, who supports the Fernández formula, said Argentina should "have politics for the people and not for foreign capital like we are doing at the moment."

Luis Tonelli, a political science professor at the University of Buenos Aires, said he hasn't seen an electoral process "this close and with this much uncertainty" since Argentina's seven-year military dictatorship ended in 1983. He described it as "a tossed coin hanging in the air."

To be elected president in Argentina in the first round of voting, candidates need to finish first with at least 45% of the votes or have 40% and a greater-than-10-percentage point advantage over the nearest rival. If no candidate wins outright in October, there would be a November runoff.

Polls have shown a rise in Macri's approval rating in recent months, but not yet enough to top Alberto and Cristina Fernández.

Former Economy Minister Roberto Lavagna trails far behind the two front-runners. Six other presidential formulas are registered in Sunday's elections, with 33.8 million people entitled to vote.

Parties that get less than 1.5% of the overall votes cast in the primary won't appear on the October ballot.