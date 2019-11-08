Australian appeals court reduces bomb hoaxer's sentence

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A Sri Lanka man who threatened to blow up a Malaysia Airlines plane with a fake bomb has had his sentence slashed by an Australian appeals court after his lawyers argued he had been "very psychiatrically unwell."

Manodh Marks was the first person in Australia to be convicted of attempting to take control of an aircraft and was sentenced last year to 12 years in prison for threatening to detonate a bomb.

The Victoria state Court of Appeal on Friday reduced that sentence to eight years. Marks has served half of his reduced 5-year non-parole period, after which he will be deported to Sri Lanka.

The commotion occurred on a flight from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in May 2017.