Australian parliamentarian marches with Hong Kong protesters

PERTH, Australia (AP) — An outspoken Australian parliamentarian has branded the China's Communist Party "oppressive" after marching with protesters in Hong Kong.

A former Australian Human Rights commissioner, Tim Wilson of the Liberal party, says he has been inspired by the pro-democracy movement in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

Wilson marched with the protesters on Sunday in a rare public act of defiance from a prominent Australian politician toward Beijing over the issue.

Wilson told ABC Radio on Monday that China's Communist Party was an "authoritative regime by nature and authoritative regimes are oppressive."

Wilson declined further comment when contacted by The Associated Press.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been measured in his public comments over the Hong Kong protests. Australia relies on China for one-third of its export earnings.