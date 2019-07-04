Australian tax cuts get enough Senate support to become law

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia's reelected government has gained enough Senate support to win approval for 158 billion Australian dollars ($110 billion) in tax cuts over a decade.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said his conservative coalition's election victory in May gave him a mandate to pass the tax cuts into law.

The House of Representatives passed them on Tuesday.

Independent Sen. Jacqui Lambie confirmed she would vote for the tax cuts, assuring the government of the single-seat majority the legislation needs in the upper chamber.

The Senate could vote on it later Thursday.