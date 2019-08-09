Austria: 2 tiger cubs found in bathtub at apartment

BERLIN (AP) — Police say two tiger cubs have been found in a bathtub at a Slovakian woman's apartment in eastern Austria.

Police in Lower Austria province said Friday that the little big cats were discovered after an animal protection group received tips. They were found Thursday in a bathtub under a heat lamp in the apartment in Hainburg, near the border with Slovakia.

The cubs were checked at a veterinary clinic and authorities are seeking a permanent home. It wasn't immediately clear why the 34-year-old woman was keeping the cubs at her apartment.