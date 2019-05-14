Balkans on high alert as floods hit Bosnia, Croatia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Overflowing rivers in Bosnia and Croatia have flooded dozens of homes and roads, putting the Balkans on high alert after 2014 floods killed dozens of people died and submerged large areas of the region.

Several local communities in northern and central Bosnia introduced emergency measures on Tuesday, urging residents living close to rivers to evacuate their homes. Some schools have canceled classes, while electricity and water supplies have been disrupted.

The rainfall has also caused landslides, closing down local roads. The Vrbanja river has destroyed a temporary pedestrian bridge near the town of Banja Luka.

Local media say residents fear the repeat of May 2014 floods that devastated the region.

Croatian public broadcaster HRT says firefighters have saved eight tourists, including two children, in a central area.