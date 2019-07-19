Bedbugs, bad food at Mexico migrant detention center

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's National Human Rights Commission says a migrant detention center in the capital suffers from bedbugs, bad food and overcrowding.

The governmental commission on Friday said the issues were pointed out more than a year ago and still haven't been resolved. It also said the Las Agujas center needed fumigation and better training for employees.

Mexico recently announced a $3 million plan to remodel and improve detention centers in southern Mexico.

But the commission said the Mexico City facility should get more attention.

A U.S. policy implemented on Tuesday denies asylum to anyone who shows up on the border after traveling through another country, something Central American migrants normally do.

The United States has also come under criticism for conditions at its own detention centers amid a migrant surge.