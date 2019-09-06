Brazil official apologizes for insulting French first lady

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's economy minister is apologizing for making fun of the appearance of France's first lady — comments that angered many in both countries.

Guedes issued the apology on Thursday night, saying he did not mean to offend Brigitte Macron.

In France, Jean-Luc Melenchon, one of President Emmanuel Macron's political rivals, issued a social media post Friday declaring his "disgust for such brutes".

Guedes' comments followed an earlier uproar when Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro endorsed a Facebook message that insulted the first lady's looks.

The French president called the comments "extraordinarily disrespectful".

Bolsonaro and Macron have clashed repeatedly over climate change and the fires spreading across the Amazon rainforest.