MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Four more people have been killed in Nicaragua amid unrest that has rocked the country for over three months.

The dead include a Brazilian medical student who was riding in a car when it was struck by bullets.

Ernesto Medina is rector of the American University in Managua. He says 31-year-old Rayneia Lima's vehicle was shot at by armed pro-government civilians.

Police said in a statement that she was killed by a private security guard.

Alvaro Leiva is head of a non-governmental human rights group. He said Monday that three people were killed and 25 wounded in the city of Jinotega when police and paramilitaries attacked protest barricades.

The four deaths happened Monday night. At least 351 people have been killed in the unrest since April, according to Leiva's organization.