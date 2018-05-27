Brazilian truckers strike enters its 7th day













SAO PAULO (AP) — A strike by Brazilian truckers that has caused shortages at gas stations and supermarkets across Latin America's biggest country entered a seventh day Sunday with no immediate solution in sight.

Anger over rising diesel prices led truckers to begin striking last week and they've vowed to continue striking until the government commits itself to lowering those prices. The cost of diesel oil has gone up in recent months as world oil prices have risen and the Brazilian real has weakened against the U.S. dollar.

Truck owners also want some tolls reduced.

The Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on Sunday that the strike has resulted in nearly $3 billion in losses since it began on May 21.

Police have cleared 132 of the 529 blockades truckers erected across the country, allowing trucks with emergency fuel supplies to reach army facilities and police stations.

President Michel Temer on Sunday met with members of his cabinet to discuss ideas aimed at bringing an end to the strike.

One proposal being discussed is a 10 percent discount on diesel prices for at least 60 days with the federal government compensating state-run oil company Petrobras for ensuing losses.