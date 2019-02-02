Building collapses in Syria's Aleppo killing 11

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, people inspect a destroyed building where, according to SANA, the five-story building collapsed early Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, killing most of those who were inside and only one person was rescued alive, in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria. SANA said that a building damaged during years of war in the northern city of Aleppo has collapsed killing 11 people.

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A building damaged during years of war in the Syrian northern city of Aleppo collapsed Saturday, killing 11 people, including four children, said Syria's state news agency.

SANA said the five-story building collapsed early Saturday, killing most of those who were inside and only one person was rescued alive.

The report said the building is in the eastern Salahuddin neighborhood, once held by rebels.

Aleppo had been divided for four years, starting in the summer of 2012, between a government-held west and a rebel-held east. In 2016, the Syrian army launched a months-long offensive that eventually brought the whole city under government control.

Syria's nearly eight-year conflict has left more than 400,000 people dead and left broad parts of the country destroyed.