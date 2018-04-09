Cambodian election body warns against poll boycott calls

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia's National Election Committee has warned that anyone urging voters to boycott the upcoming general election or otherwise interfere in the polls could face criminal charges and be fined, responding to a boycott call by the head of the country's now-dissolved opposition party.

Sam Rainsy, the self-exiled leader of what had been the Cambodia National Rescue Party, recently said on his Facebook page that voters should not vote if his party is not allowed to contest the July 29 election. The party was dissolved in November by a court order after the government filed a complaint alleging it was involved in treasonous activities.

Sam Rainsy also said national and international observers should not take part in an unfair election.