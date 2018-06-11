Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Berlin's fisherman Klaus Hidde shows an American Crayfish after the crab was captured at a small river in the Britzer Garden park in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, American Crayfish lay in a container after the crab was captured at a small river in the Britzer Garden park in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Berlin's fisherman Klaus Hidde carries plastic containers on his way to at a small river in the Britzer Garden park in Berlin, to check fish traps for American Cryfish.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, an American Crayfish sits in a fish trap at a small river in the Britzer Garden park in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Berlin's fisherman Klaus Hidde checks his fish traps for American Crayfish at a small river in the Britzer Garden park in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Friday, June 1, 2018 photo, American Crayfish, captured in two Berlin parks, presents in the booth of vendor Matthias Engel in the Market Hall 9 at the district Kreuzberg in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Berlin's fisherman Klaus Hidde checks his fish traps for American Crayfish at a small river in the Britzer Garden park in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Friday, June 1, 2018 photo, vendor Matthias Engel poses for a photo behind American Crayfish, captured in two Berlin parks, in his booth at the Market Hall 9 at the district Kreuzberg in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Berlin's fisherman Klaus Hidde checks his fish traps for American Crayfish at a small river in the Britzer Garden park in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Friday, June 1, 2018 photo, eats American Crayfish, captured in a park in Berlin at the Market Hall 9 at the district Kreuzberg.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Friday, June 1, 2018 photo, people sit in the Market Hall 9 at the district Kreuzberg in Berlin, where busnissman Matthias Engel sell American Crayfish, captured in two parks in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, Berlin's fisherman Klaus Hidde checks his fish traps for American Crayfish at a small river in the Britzer Garden park in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP
In this Wednesday, May 30, 2018 photo, American Crayfish lay in a container after the crab was captured at a small river in the Britzer Garden park in Berlin.
Photo: Markus Schreiber, AP

BERLIN (AP) — Fisherman Klaus Hidde is the spearhead of Berlin's new effort to rid its waters of the invasive crayfish, putting him in the unlikely position of practicing his trade in the middle of the bustling German capital.

The population of Louisiana Crayfish, indigenous to the southern U.S. and Mexico, has boomed in Berlin over the past two years after particularly mild winters.

Last year, the city caught and destroyed 4,000 and introduced eels, a natural predator, to eat all they could, but still was unable to slow the onslaught.

Overwhelmed by the numbers and dismayed by the futility of the cull, Berlin wildlife commissioner Derk Ehlert instead turned to the private sector. He granted Hidde an exclusive license to collect as many of the crustaceans as he could and sell them to local restaurants.