Ceremony marks 75 years since Treblinka death camp revolt









Photo: Czarek Sokolowski, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013 Photo Israeli youths with their national flags march by the monument to some 900,000 European Jews killed by the Nazis between 1941 and 1944 at the Treblinka death and labor camp, at Treblinka memorial, Poland. Ada Krystyna Willenberg, the widow of one revolt fighter Samuel Willenberg, appealed Thursday for a proper museum to be built at the site of the former camp. The current memorial consists of boulders bearing the names of locations that the inmates came from. less In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013 Photo Israeli youths with their national flags march by the monument to some 900,000 European Jews killed by the Nazis between 1941 and 1944 at the Treblinka death and labor ... more Photo: Czarek Sokolowski, AP Image 2 of 3 In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013 photo the survivor of the Treblinka death camp, 90-year-old Samuel Willenberg, who died 2016, lights a candle at the monument to some 900,000 European Jews killed by the Nazis between 1941-1944 at the camp in Poland. Ada Krystyna Willenberg, the widow of one revolt fighter Samuel Willenberg, appealed Thursday for a proper museum to be built at the site of the former camp. The current memorial consists of boulders bearing the names of locations that the inmates came from. less In this Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2013 photo the survivor of the Treblinka death camp, 90-year-old Samuel Willenberg, who died 2016, lights a candle at the monument to some 900,000 European Jews killed by the Nazis ... more Photo: Czarek Sokolowski, AP Image 3 of 3 In this Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010 photo holocaust survivor Samuel Willenberg, who died 2016, displays a map of the Treblinka extermination camp during an interview with the Associated Press at his house in Tel Aviv, Israel. Ada Krystyna Willenberg, the widow of one revolt fighter Samuel Willenberg, appealed Thursday for a proper museum to be built at the site of the former camp. The current memorial consists of boulders bearing the names of locations that the inmates came from. less In this Sunday, Oct. 31, 2010 photo holocaust survivor Samuel Willenberg, who died 2016, displays a map of the Treblinka extermination camp during an interview with the Associated Press at his house in Tel ... more Photo: Oded Balilty, AP Ceremony marks 75 years since Treblinka death camp revolt 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Israel's ambassador to Poland has joined Polish officials and the relatives of former Treblinka death camp inmates in marking the 75th anniversary of a revolt by Jewish prisoners

Ada Krystyna Willenberg, whose late husband, Samuel Willenberg, was one of the few uprising participants to survive Treblinka, appealed Thursday for a proper museum to be built at the former site of the Nazi German camp.

The current memorial to the 900,000 Jews who were killed at Treblinka between 1941 and 1944 is a symbolic graveyard with boulders bearing the names of places in Europe where the victims lived before they were sent to the camp in occupied Poland.

The Nazis operated multiple gas chambers at Treblinka, considered the deadliest Nazi camp after Auschwitz.

During the Aug. 2, 1943 revolt, prisoners took guns from a storeroom and attacked camp guards. About 300 inmates managed to escape, but fewer than 100 avoided being caught and survived.