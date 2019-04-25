China and Russia to hold joint navy drills next week

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will hold joint naval drills with Russia next week.

Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang said Thursday that the drills will be held off the eastern port city of Qingdao.

He said they will be held from Monday to Saturday and will feature ships and submarines, along with fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and marine units.

Despite past mistrust, China and Russia's alliance has been growing closer in recent years, in part due to common rivalry with the U.S.