China honors virus victims with 3 minutes of reflection

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, an honor guard stands in formation as a Chinese national flag flies at half-staff at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Saturday, April 4, 2020. China plans to pause for 3 minutes of nationwide mourning on Saturday in rememberance of those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak. (Ju Huanzong/Xinhua via AP)

WUHAN, China (AP) — With air raid sirens wailing and flags at half-mast, China has held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection to honor those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak.

Commemorations took place at 10 a.m. Saturday in all major cities, but were particularly poignant in Wuhan, where the virus was first detected in December.

Wuhan was placed under complete lockdown on Jan. 23 and has been lauded as a “heroic city” by the nation’s communist leadership for the sacrifices made by its 11 million citizens.

On Saturday, China reported one new case in Wuhan and 18 among people arriving from abroad, along with four new deaths, all in Wuhan. China now has recorded a total of 81,639 cases and 3,326 deaths, although those figures are generally considered to be understated.