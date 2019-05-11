China's Liu says trade talks with US have not broken down

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, center, and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, speak with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, left, as he departs the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington, Friday, May 10, 2019. less Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, center, and United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, right, speak with Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, left, as he departs the Office of the United States Trade ... more Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Photo: Andrew Harnik, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close China's Liu says trade talks with US have not broken down 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese Vice Premier Liu He says trade talks with the U.S. have not broken down.

Hong Kong's Phoenix TV on Saturday showed Liu telling reporters that the failure to reach an agreement in the tariffs war with the U.S. during meetings in Washington on Thursday and Friday was "a small setback."

Liu said he was cautiously optimistic. He spoke to reporters before leaving Washington for Beijing after the talks ended with China insisting a deal requires that tariffs on its exports be lifted first.

Liu also said the two sides were disagreeing over the amount of goods China would pledge to purchase from the U.S. to help reduce the American trade deficit.

The Trump administration raised import taxes on billions of dollars in Chinese goods from 10% to 25% Friday.