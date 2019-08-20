Chinese, Japanese foreign ministers meet amid calming ties

BEIJING (AP) — The foreign ministers of China and Japan have met amid an unusually lengthy stretch of calm in their countries' often turbulent relationship.

China's Wang Yi met with Japan's Taro Kono on Tuesday, a day before a summit also involving their South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha.

Beijing has pushed for closer relations with Tokyo, after the two were at breaking point a few years ago amid a dispute over East China Sea islands controlled by Japan but claimed by China.

Wednesday's summit comes amid worsening tensions between South Korea and Japan over trade and wartime history.

On Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China hoped to deepen pragmatic cooperation in various fields with both Japan and South Korea. The ministers will also hold bilateral meetings while in Beijing.