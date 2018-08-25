Fire at hot springs hotel in northeast Chinese city kills 18

BEIJING (AP) — At least 18 people were killed in a fire at a resort hotel in China's northeastern city of Harbin early Saturday, state news agency said.

The fire broke broke out at a hot springs hotel in the city's Sun Island tourist area, the Xinhua News Agency said.

Rescue work was underway and the cause under investigation, Xinhua said. It gave no other details.