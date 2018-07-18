Colombia: Number of Venezuelan migrants continues to rise

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018 file photo, Venezuelans cross the International Simon Bolivar bridge into the Colombia. The United States Agency for International Development Administrator Mark Green announced on Monday, July 16, 2018 that the U.S. is pledging an additional $6 million in aid to help Colombia respond to the massive influx of Venezuelans fleeing their country's economic and humanitarian crisis. Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The number of Venezuelans fleeing into neighboring Colombia continues to rise, with over 50,000 arriving in less than a month.

Colombia migration director Christian Kruger said Wednesday there are now over 870,000 Venezuelans living in Colombia.

An additional several hundred thousand Venezuelans have Colombian origins and are moving to the neighboring country.

Kruger noted that in June officials estimated there were 819,000 Venezuelans in Colombia. Three weeks later that number had increased to 870,000, indicating that over 50,000 others came.

Kruger said officials are working to legalize the status of nearly a half-million Venezuelans who work black-market jobs and struggle to access health care.