Colombia ex-rebels testify on kidnappings at peace tribunal

Journalists watch former rebel leaders' appearance before Colombia's special peace tribunal to testify in an ongoing probe of their role in civilian kidnappings in Bogota, Colombia, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former combatants from Colombia's once-largest rebel army are asking for forgiveness as they testify at a special peace tribunal about kidnappings that took place during the long civil conflict.

Eleven former rebels gave the Special Peace Jurisdiction three file folders Monday offering the first joint, written testimony outlining their responsibility in the kidnappings of politicians, soldiers and civilians.

One-time guerrilla leader Rodrigo Londoño read a summary during the short hearing declaring that the former rebels take responsibility for the kidnappings, which he described as an "unfortunate practice" of war.

He said that in providing the testimony, the rebels are "asking for forgiveness" and showing their commitment to the peace process.

He vowed to follow up the written testimony with more detailed information on individual cases in the months ahead.