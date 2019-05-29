Colombian cities hit by Venezuela gasoline shortages

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuela's widespread gasoline shortages are starting to affect some cities in neighboring Colombia, where drivers have long depended on cheap fuel from the socialist-run nation.

People in the Colombian border city of Cucuta lined up for hours outside local gas stations on Wednesday to fill their tanks, fearing that shortages could become worse in the following days.

Drivers in Cucuta and other cities along the border often buy gasoline from street vendors who smuggle fuel in from Venezuela, and sell it below official prices.

But Venezuela's gasoline shortages have left street vendors and smugglers with almost no fuel to sell in the black market. That has sent thousands of drivers back to legal gas stations that are now struggling to meet demand.