Court orders Guatemala to let UN investigator enter

A caravan carrying Colombian national Yilen Osorio, a member of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) leaves the La Aurora International Airport in Guatemala City, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019. Authorities in Guatemala were holding Osorio, a member of the U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission in the capital's airport on Sunday, refusing him entry to the country in an escalation of tensions between the government and the commission.

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — A member of a U.N.-sponsored anti-corruption commission has been allowed into Guatemala by a court order after he was held for almost a day at the capital's airport.

Guatemala's Constitutional Court ordered the government to admit Colombian Yilen Osorio, who was detained upon arrival at the airport Saturday.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday the organization was happy at Osorio's return to Guatemala and expects its government to let commission staffers travel freely.

Guatemalan Foreign Minister Sandra Jovel was due to meet later Monday with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales has sought to end the commission known as CICIG, which has investigated Morales' son and his brother. They deny accusations of corruption.

Morales refused to renew CICIG's mandate last year and barred its chief from returning to Guatemala from a business trip.