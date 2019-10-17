Crude oil reaches tourist beach in the 'Brazilian Caribbean'

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Officials say crude oil contaminating the northeastern coast of Brazil has reached the town of Maragogi, one of the region's main tourist beaches.

Television images show dozens of people in Maragogi, known for its natural pools of crystalline water, shoveling and raking the sand in an attempt to remove the sludge from the coast. The region is known as the "Brazilian Caribbean".

As a truck from Brazil's environmental agency loaded up with oil-stained sand Thursday, some volunteers, apparently without supervision from authorities, joined the work with small shovels.

Environmental regulator Ibama reported there are at least 178 locations in nine states that have been affected by the oil. In terms of expanse, it is Brazil's largest-ever environmental disaster, according to David Zee, an oceanographer at Rio de Janeiro's state university.