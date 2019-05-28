Deaths rise as Nepal issues more permits for Mount Everest

Eric Murphy, a mountain guide from Bellingham, Washington poses for a photograph in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, May 28, 2019. "Every minute counts there," said Murphy, who climbed Everest for a third time on May 23. He said what should have taken 12 hours took 17 hours because of struggling climbers who were clearly exhausted but had no one to guide or help them. Seasoned mountaineers say the Nepal government's failure to limit the number of climbers on Mount Everest has resulted in dangerous overcrowding and a greater number of deaths.

NAMCHE, Nepal (AP) — Seasoned mountaineers say Nepal's reluctance to limit the number of permits it issues to climb Mount Everest has caused dangerous overcrowding and contributed to a high death toll.

Eleven people have died on the mountain this year, the highest number since 2015. The government has also issued its highest-ever number of permits, 381.

Most of the deaths are attributed to altitude sickness.

Once only accessible to well-heeled elite mountaineers, Nepal's booming climbing market has driven down the cost of an expedition, opening Everest up to hobbyists and adventure-seekers. They are required to have a doctors' certificate that they are physically fit, but not to prove their stamina at such extreme heights.

Experienced climbers say they endanger the entire enterprise.