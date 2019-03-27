Dutch farmers to tourists: Don't trample our tulips

A tourist takes pictures as a new sign asking tourists to stay out of the flower bulb fields is seen in the foreground in Noordwijkerhout, near Lisse, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Dutch farmers have a message for tourists: Please don't tiptoe through out tulips, saying the visitors are welcome but increasingly are walking into fields, damaging flowers and the bulbs. Bulb fields close to the Dutch North Sea coast are a major tourist drawcard each spring as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and other flowers bloom and turn the region into a patchwork of vibrant colors that provide the backdrop for many a holiday snap or Instagram post. less A tourist takes pictures as a new sign asking tourists to stay out of the flower bulb fields is seen in the foreground in Noordwijkerhout, near Lisse, Netherlands, Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Dutch farmers have ... more Photo: Peter Dejong, AP Photo: Peter Dejong, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Dutch farmers to tourists: Don't trample our tulips 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch farmers have a message for tourists: Please don't trample upon our tulips.

Bulb fields close to the Netherlands' North Sea coast are a major tourist drawcard each spring as tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and other flowers bloom and transform the region into a patchwork of vibrant colors that provide the backdrop for many a holiday snap or Instagram post.

The visitors however increasingly are walking into fields, damaging flowers and the bulbs so new signs are urging tourists to enjoy the view but to stay out of the fields.

One of the new banners, with the text "Enjoy the flowers, respect our pride," was placed next to a field Wednesday, but did not deter a visitor from walking into the field to snap a photo.