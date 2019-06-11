Efforts to raise sunken Danube tour boat starting in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungarian and South Korean rescuers are starting efforts to raise a sunken tour boat out of the Danube River after a fatal collision.

A huge floating crane, barges and rescue personnel could be seen early Tuesday at Budapest's Margit Bridge, where a sightseeing boat sank May 29 after colliding with a much larger river cruise ship.

Nineteen South Koreans and a Hungarian crewman have been confirmed dead, with eight people missing. Seven people were rescued after the nighttime collision amid heavy rain.

Rescue officials said Sunday that preparations for the lift, including divers installing four wire harnesses under the Hableany (Mermaid), were nearly complete, with some technical and security details pending.

The captain of the other ship in the collision, the Viking Sigyn, has been under arrest since June 1.