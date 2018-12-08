Egypt lawyer files case to change president's 2-term limit

CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian lawyer says he and others have filed a court case to force the parliament to start a debate on amending a constitutional clause that bars President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi from running for a third term in 2022.

Ayman Abdel-Hakim Ramadan told The Associated Press on Saturday that a Cairo court will hold its first hearing on the case Dec. 23.

Egypt's constitution was adopted in 2014, after el-Sissi, as defense minister, led the military's ouster of a freely elected but divisive Islamist president.

El-Sissi was elected president later that year. This year, he won a second four-year term in office. He ran virtually unchallenged after authorities either jailed or intimidated potentially serious candidates out of the race.

Ramadan says el-Sissi has overseen an "incredible" number of achievements since 2014.