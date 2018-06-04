State media: Embattled Jordan PM resigns over tax protests

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan's embattled prime minister submitted his resignation to King Abdullah II on Monday amid widening protests over a planned tax increase and other austerity measures, government-linked media reported.

Hani Mulki's reported resignation came in the wake of the largest anti-government protests in the pro-West country since 2011. Thousands of demonstrators have filled the streets of the kingdom in recent days, marching on the prime minister's office and demanding Mulki's departure.

Mulki, who had served for two years, presided over an unpopular government trying to implement economic reforms demanded by the International Monetary Fund to get the country's rising public debt under control. Jordan's economy has suffered a downturn in recent years, including rising unemployment, largely as a result of conflicts in neighboring Syria and Iraq.

Two government-linked websites, Hala Akhbar and Al-Rai, reported Monday that Mulki had offered his resignation. There was no immediate official announcement.

The resignation had been widely anticipated in recent days.

Jordan's king is the ultimate decision-maker on policy, but also positions himself as a unifying force above the political fray. Over the years, he has frequently reshuffled or disbanded governments as a way of defusing public anger.

It was not immediately clear if Mulki's departure would suffice to quell the current protest wave.

Associated Press writer Mohammed Daraghmeh in Ramallah, West Bank contributed reporting.