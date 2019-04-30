Enigmatic Beluga whale lets people pet it in Artic Norway

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A beluga whale found in Arctic Norway with a tight harness that is believed to have links to a military facility in Russia is so tame that residents can pet the mammal on its nose.

The white whale has been frolicking in the frigid harbor of Tufjord, a hamlet near Norway's northernmost point, and has become a local attraction. It is so comfortable with people that it swims to the dock.

Resident Linn Saether told Norwegian broadcaster NRK on Tuesday the whale "is so tame that when you call it, it comes to you."

On Friday, a fisherman removed the harness, which has a mount for a camera. It wasn't clear why the strap was attached to the mammal or whether it was part of any Russian military activity in the region.