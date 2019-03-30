https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/world/article/Eurostar-suspends-service-from-London-due-to-13728541.php
Eurostar suspends service from London due to trespasser
LONDON (AP) — Eurostar has suspended all services from London's St. Pancras station due to a trespasser.
The rail service that links Britain to the continent says in a statement Saturday on Twitter it is "strongly recommended you not travel this morning."
British Transport Police say a 44-year-old man was arrested for trespass and obstruction of the railway.
The service has seen heavy delays and other disruptions for weeks because of a French customs officers' strike linked to concerns about extra workload when Britain leaves the European Union.
