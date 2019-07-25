Explosion in Afghan capital targets bus; 5 dead, 10 wounded

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan police say a suicide bomber blew himself up Thursday in front of a bus carrying Ministry of Mines employees, killing five and wounded 10 people.

Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said all the victims were government workers.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdous Faramarz said the explosion was caused by a magnetic explosive device attached to the vehicle.

Meanwhile, a second explosion took place in eastern Kabul on Thursday morning, but there were no immediate reports on possible casualties.