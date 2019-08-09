Explosions at Turkish ammunition depot; no one hurt

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey's state-run news agency says a series of explosions have occurred at a military ammunition depot near Turkey's border with Syria. No one was hurt.

Anadolu Agency says the cause of the explosions early Friday at the depot in the town of Reyhanli, in Hatay province, is not known. Fire broke out in some parts of the depot, the agency reported.

Homes around the site were immediately evacuated and police sealed off the area.

The agency said the explosions caused damage to some nearby houses.