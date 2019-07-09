Family of shark victim says company offered little help

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The family of a California woman killed in a shark attack in the Bahamas says staff from an excursion company failed to help until her mother dragged the woman to shore, had no emergency supplies and did not render first-aid.

In a statement Tuesday, the family of 21-year old Jordan Lindsey named Sandy Toes as the company they used for the trip to Rose Island in June. Sandy Toes has not responded to a request for comment.

The statement says staff did not enter the water and did not help until Lindsey's mother pulled her in, where staff pulled them out.

The family says a boat that arrived had no medical supplies for use during the ride back to Nassau.

The family also says the beach was not evacuated.