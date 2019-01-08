Family seeks return of Navy veteran detained in Iran

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The family of a U.S. Navy veteran says he has been held in Iran since July.

The New York Times reported Monday that Michael R. White was detained while visiting his Iranian girlfriend last summer. His mother, Joanne White, told the newspaper she had filed a missing person report with the State Department in July. White lives in Imperial Beach, south of San Diego.

She says U.S. officials told her three weeks ago that her son is alive and being held in an Iranian prison.

The State Department confirmed an American was detained but did not provide details.

The arrest was first reported by an online news service by Iranian ex-patriots. Iran's United Nations mission in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.