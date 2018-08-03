Fishing boat capsizes off Java, all 13 aboard missing

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A fishing boat capsized Friday in bad weather off Indonesia's main island of Java, leaving 13 people missing, a rescue official said.

The boat, Bunga Hati 2, left port from the town of Karangsong in West Java and capsized in the Java Sea about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Biawak Island off the northern coast of Java.

A spokesman for the local search and rescue agency, Joshua Banjarnahor, said rescuers found the capsized ship and its net but none of the crewmen.

He said the boat left port during strong winds and high waves.

Eight ships and nearly 100 people were searching for the missing crew, Banjarnahor said. The search was hampered by strong winds and huge waves.

A cargo ship reportedly sailed through the area of the sinking and officials were trying to contact it, hoping it had rescued the crewmen, Banjarnahor said.

Sea accidents are common in Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 17,000 islands, with weak enforcement of safety regulations often to blame.