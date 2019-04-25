Florida officials demand US lawmakers pass storm relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A bipartisan group of Florida Cabinet members and state lawmakers is demanding that U.S. lawmakers pass a disaster-relief package for Hurricane Michael victims.

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and lawmakers said Thursday they were infuriated that Congress had failed to pass relief legislation.

They say partisan politics shouldn't play a role in getting the package passed. The legislation would also aid victims of disasters in Georgia, California, Alaska, North Carolina and Puerto Rico.

President Trump's opposition to aid to Puerto Rico sparked a standoff with congressional Democrats demanding more aid for the island.

Separately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida is getting a $5.8 million federal grant to pay Floridians left unemployed by the hurricane to work in cleanup jobs.