Food, water, gas flows into isolated Puerto Rico islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Trucks laden with food, water and gasoline are arriving on the tiny Puerto Rican islands of Vieques and Culebra after the governor activated the National Guard due to a breakdown of two ferries that carry supplies.

Lt. Col. Paul Dahlen told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the National Guard is using two landing craft to bring trucks carrying supplies to the islands located roughly 20 miles east of Puerto Rico.

Vieques Mayor Victor Emeric told the AP that one of the ferries has been repaired and has already transported 11 delivery trucks to that island.

Residents and tourists have complained about empty shelves at supermarkets and long lines at gas stations after two cargo ferries operated by Puerto Rico's government broke down over the weekend.