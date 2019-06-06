Former President Jimmy Carter receives statesmanship award

ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Jimmy Carter is being recognized for his contributions to relations between the U.S. and China.

The George H. W. Bush Foundation for U.S. China Relations says Carter will receive the inaugural George H. W. Bush Award for Statesmanship in U.S.-China Relations.

The foundation said in a statement Thursday that the award goes to people who have made "profound contributions to the development of constructive and mutually beneficial relations" between the U.S and the People's Republic of China.

A private award ceremony is scheduled June 12 at the Carter Center in Atlanta.

Emory University in Atlanta this week announced that the 94-year-old former president was granted tenure there. Carter has served as University Distinguished Professor at Emory for 37 years.

Carter, a former Georgia governor, was president from 1977-1981.