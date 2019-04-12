France to take in 20 migrants from NGO rescue ship off Malta

PARIS (AP) — France's interior minister says his country is ready to take in 20 of the migrants on a NGO rescue ship that is on its ninth day at sea.

Christophe Castaner tweeted Friday that France, along with Germany and some other European partners, has agreed to welcome migrants out of "solidarity," to allow them to disembark the ship in the nearest port, Valletta in Malta.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Friday his country is refusing to allow port access to the ship, saying that the NGO should have headed to Tunisia, the nearest safe port to the rescue spot. Italy has also refused entry.

The German humanitarian aid group, Sea-Eye had 64 rescued migrants on board the Alan Kurdi, including two women who were evacuated from the ship this week for medical reasons.