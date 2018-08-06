Photo: Thibault Camus, AP
French chef Joel Robuchon poses for photographers for the movie "The Hundred-Foot Journey," in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. He died Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at the age of 73.
French chef Joel Robuchon poses for photographers for the movie "The Hundred-Foot Journey," in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. He died Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at the age of 73.
Photo: Thibault Camus, AP
French chef Joel Robuchon, left, poses for photographers with French chef Alain Ducasse during a photo call for the movie "The Hundred-Foot Journey," in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. Robuchon has died at the age of 73. less
Photo: Thibault Camus, AP
French chef Joel Robuchon, left, poses for photographers with French chef Alain Ducasse during a photo call for the movie "The Hundred-Foot Journey," in Paris, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. Robuchon has died at the ... more
One of the most popular posts on our site this time of year is a recipe for creamy, buttery mashed potatoes made the classic way - Robuchon mashed potatoes, the dish that garnered Chef Joel Robuchon his first Michelin star. less
One of the most popular posts on our site this time of year is a recipe for creamy, buttery mashed potatoes made the classic way - Robuchon mashed potatoes, the dish that garnered Chef Joel Robuchon his first ... more
Coi chef de partie Alice Kim, left, and chef Matthew Kirkley work on asparagus March 7, 2016, as an homage to Joel Robuchon, at a San Francisco restaurant. Robuchon died Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at the age of 73. less
Scroll through to see other notable deaths of 2018
Photo: Liz Hafalia, The Chronicle
Coi chef de partie Alice Kim, left, and chef Matthew Kirkley work on asparagus March 7, 2016, as an homage to Joel Robuchon, at a San Francisco restaurant. Robuchon died Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, at the age of ... more
Photo: Antonella Ragazzoni / Eyeem/Getty Images/EyeEm
Image 6 of 48
|
Adrian Cronauer
Adrian Cronauer, 1938-2018:
Adrian Cronauer, the man whose military radio antics inspired a character played by Robin Williams in the film "Good Morning, Vietnam," died Wednesday, July 18, 2018. He was 79.
During his service as a U.S. Air Force sergeant in Vietnam in 1965 and 1966, Cronauer opened his Armed Forces Radio show with the phrase, "Goooooood morning, Vietnam!" Williams made the refrain famous in the 1987 film, loosely based on Cronauer’s time in Saigon. less
Adrian Cronauer, 1938-2018:
Photo: Charles Krupa, Associated Press
Adrian Cronauer, the man whose military radio antics inspired a character played by Robin Williams in the film "Good Morning, Vietnam," died Wednesday, July 18, 2018. He was 79. ... more
Image 7 of 48
|
Nancy Sinatra
Nancy Sinatra, 1917-2018: Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, died Friday, July 13, 2018. She was 101.
Nancy Sinatra, 1917-2018: Nancy Sinatra Sr., the childhood sweetheart of Frank Sinatra who became the first of his four wives and the mother of his three children, died Friday, July 13, 2018. She was 101.
Photo: AP1946
Tab Hunter 1931-2018:
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who was the heartthrob of millions of teenage girls in the 1950s, and received new attention decades later when he revealed that he was gay, died Sunday, July 8, 2018. He was 86. less
Tab Hunter 1931-2018:
Photo: Jordan Strauss, Associated Press
Tab Hunter, the blond actor and singer who was the heartthrob of millions of teenage girls in the 1950s, and received new attention decades later when he revealed that he was gay, died ... more
Richard Swift 1977-2018:
Richard Swift, who has been in bands such as The Shins, The Arcs and The Black Keys, has died at the age of 41. A representative for Swift said he died Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in Tacoma, Wash. less
Richard Swift 1977-2018:
Photo: Wade Payne, Associated Press
Richard Swift, who has been in bands such as The Shins, The Arcs and The Black Keys, has died at the age of 41. A representative for Swift said he died Tuesday, July 3, 2018 in ... more
Image 10 of 48
|
Harlan Ellison
Harlan Ellison, 1934-2018:
Harlan Ellison, who emerged as a major figure in the New Wave of science fiction writers in the 1960s and became a legend in science fiction and fantasy circles for his award-winning stories and notoriously outspoken and combative persona, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Los Angeles. He was 84. less
Harlan Ellison, 1934-2018:
Photo: Steve Barber, AP
Harlan Ellison, who emerged as a major figure in the New Wave of science fiction writers in the 1960s and became a legend in science fiction and fantasy circles for his award-winning ... more
Image 11 of 48
|
Joe Jackson
Joe Jackson, 1928-2018: Joe Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and their talented siblings, who took his family from poverty and launched a musical dynasty, died Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Las Vegas. He was 89. less
Photo: MICHAEL A. MARIANT, AP
Joe Jackson, 1928-2018: Joe Jackson, the fearsome stage dad of Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson and their talented siblings, who took his family from poverty and launched a musical dynasty, died Wednesday, ... more
Image 12 of 48
|
Donald Hall
Donald Hall, 1928-2018: Donald Hall, a former poet laureate of the United States who found a universe of meaning in the apples, ox carts and ordinary folk of his beloved rural New England, died Saturday, June 23, 2018, at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire. He was 89.
less
Photo: JIM COLE
Donald Hall, 1928-2018: Donald Hall, a former poet laureate of the United States who found a universe of meaning in the apples, ox carts and ordinary folk of his beloved rural New England, died Saturday, ... more
Image 13 of 48
|
Charles Krauthammer
Charles Krauthammer, 1950-2018: Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and pundit who helped shape and occasionally dissented from the conservative movement as he evolved from "Great Society" Democrat to Iraq War cheerleader to denouncer of Donald Trump, dies Thursday, June 21, 2018, at age 68. Krauthammer had said publicly a year ago he was being treated for a cancerous tumor in his abdomen and earlier this month revealed that he likely had just weeks to live.
less
Photo: MICHAEL TEMCHINE
Charles Krauthammer, 1950-2018: Charles Krauthammer, the Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist and pundit who helped shape and occasionally dissented from the conservative movement as he evolved from "Great ... more
Image 14 of 48
|
Anthony Bourdain
Anthony Bourdain, 1956-2018: The acclaimed celebrity chef and "Parts Unknown" travel show host was found dead of apparent suicide in his hotel room while in Paris on Friday, June 8.
Anthony Bourdain, 1956-2018: The acclaimed celebrity chef and "Parts Unknown" travel show host was found dead of apparent suicide in his hotel room while in Paris on Friday, June 8.
Photo: Jim Cooper, AP
Kate Spade, 1962-2018: Kate Spade, a fashion designer known for her sleek handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in an apparent suicide, police said. She was 55.
Photo: Bebeto Matthews, Associated Press
Kate Spade, 1962-2018: Kate Spade, a fashion designer known for her sleek handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in an apparent suicide, police said. She was 55.
Philip Roth, 1933-2018: Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, from the comic madness of "Portnoy’s Complaint" to the elegiac lyricism of "American Pastoral," died Tuesday, May 22, 2018, in a New York City hospital at age 85.
less
Photo: Richard Drew, AP
Philip Roth, 1933-2018: Philip Roth, the prize-winning novelist and fearless narrator of sex, death, assimilation and fate, from the comic madness of "Portnoy’s Complaint" to the elegiac lyricism of ... more
Clint Walker, 1927-2018: Clint Walker, the towering, strapping actor who handed down justice as the title character in the early TV western "Cheyenne," died Monday, May 21,2018, at a hospital in his longtime home of Grass Valley, Calif., at age 90. His film credits included "The Ten Commandments" and "The Dirty Dozen."
less
Photo: AP
Clint Walker, 1927-2018: Clint Walker, the towering, strapping actor who handed down justice as the title character in the early TV western "Cheyenne," died Monday, May 21,2018, at a hospital in his longtime ... more
Image 18 of 48
|
Tom Wolfe
Tom Wolfe, 1931-2018: Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of "New Journalism" who exuberantly chronicled American culture from the Merry Pranksters through the space race before turning his satiric wit to such novels as "The Bonfire of the Vanities" and "A Man in Full," died of an infection Monday, May 14, 2018, in a New York City hospital. He was 88.
less
Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP
Tom Wolfe, 1931-2018: Tom Wolfe, the white-suited wizard of "New Journalism" who exuberantly chronicled American culture from the Merry Pranksters through the space race before turning his satiric wit to ... more
Image 19 of 48
|
Margot Kidder
Margot Kidder, 1948-2018: Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the "Superman" film franchise of the 1970s and 1980s, died Sunday, May 13, 2018, at her home in Livingston, Montana. She was 69.
less
Photo: AP
Margot Kidder, 1948-2018: Margot Kidder, who starred as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve in the "Superman" film franchise of the 1970s and 1980s, died Sunday, May 13, 2018, at her home in Livingston, ... more
Image 20 of 48
|
Scott Hutchison
Scott Hutchison, 1981-2018: Scott Hutchison, the singer for Scottish indie rock outfit Frightened Rabbit, was found dead on Friday, May 11, 2018, near South Queensferry, Scotland. The singer was 36.
Photo: Frank Hoensch/Redferns
Scott Hutchison, 1981-2018: Scott Hutchison, the singer for Scottish indie rock outfit Frightened Rabbit, was found dead on Friday, May 11, 2018, near South Queensferry, Scotland. The singer was 36.
Verne Troyer, 1969-2018: Verne Troyer, who played Dr. Evil’s small, silent sidekick "Mini-Me" in the "Austin Powers" movie franchise, died Saturday, April 21, 2018. He was 49.
Photo: Dan Steinberg
Verne Troyer, 1969-2018: Verne Troyer, who played Dr. Evil’s small, silent sidekick "Mini-Me" in the "Austin Powers" movie franchise, died Saturday, April 21, 2018. He was 49.
Avicii, 1989-2018: Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out concerts for feverish fans around the world and also had massive success on U.S. pop radio, died Friday April 20, 2018. He was 28. The Swedish performer, born Tim Bergling, was found dead in Muscat, Oman.
less
Photo: Amy Sussman, AP
Avicii, 1989-2018: Avicii, the Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ who performed sold-out concerts for feverish fans around the world and also had massive success on U.S. pop radio, died Friday April ... more
Image 23 of 48
|
Barbara Bush
Barbara Bush, 1925-2018:
Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady and mother of a president whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George H.W. Bush, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Houston. She was 92. less
Barbara Bush, 1925-2018:
Photo: Doug Mills, AP
Barbara Bush, the snowy-haired first lady and mother of a president whose plainspoken manner and utter lack of pretense made her more popular at times than her husband, President George ... more
Image 24 of 48
|
Carl Kasell
Carl Kasell, 1934-2018: Newscaster Carl Kasell, a signature voice of NPR who brought his gravitas to "Morning Edition" and later his wit to "Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!" dies Tuesday, April 17, 2018. He was 84. NPR said Kasell died from complications from Alzheimer’s disease in Potomac, Maryland. He retired in 2014.
less
Photo: Chip Somodevilla, Getty
Carl Kasell, 1934-2018: Newscaster Carl Kasell, a signature voice of NPR who brought his gravitas to "Morning Edition" and later his wit to "Wait, Wait ... Don’t Tell Me!" dies Tuesday, April 17, 2018. He ... more
Image 25 of 48
|
Harry Anderson
Harry Anderson, 1952-2018: Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working the night shift of a Manhattan court room in the television comedy series "Night Court," was found dead in his North Carolina home Monday, April 16, 2018. He was 65. Anderson also starred in the series "Dave's World" and appeared on "Cheers" as con man Harry "The Hat" Gittes.
less
Photo: Richard Drew, AP
Harry Anderson, 1952-2018: Harry Anderson, the actor best known for playing an off-the-wall judge working the night shift of a Manhattan court room in the television comedy series "Night Court," was found ... more
Image 26 of 48
|
R. Lee Ermey
R. Lee Ermey, 1944-2018: R. Lee Ermey, a former Marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s "Full Metal Jacket," died Sunday morning, April 15, 2018, from pneumonia-related complications. He was 74.
less
Photo: Jack Hanrahan, AP
R. Lee Ermey, 1944-2018: R. Lee Ermey, a former Marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s "Full Metal Jacket," died Sunday ... more
Image 27 of 48
|
Milos Forman
Milos Forman, 1932-2018: Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, died Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut. He was 86.
less
Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP
Milos Forman, 1932-2018: Czech filmmaker Milos Forman, whose American movies "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest" and "Amadeus" won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, died Saturday, ... more
Image 28 of 48
|
Art Bell
Art Bell, 1945-2018: Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, died at his home in southern Nevada Friday, April 13, 2018. He was 72. Bell hosted the popular radio talk show "Coast to Coast AM" before he left the airwaves in 2002.
less
Photo: Aaron Mayes, AP
Art Bell, 1945-2018: Art Bell, a radio host best known for a paranormal-themed nightly show syndicated on hundreds of stations in the 1990s, died at his home in southern Nevada Friday, April 13, 2018. He ... more
Image 29 of 48
|
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 1936-2018: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of Nelson Mandela revered by many in South Africa as the "Mother of the Nation," but criticized by others over a brutal apartheid-era killing by her thuggish bodyguards, died in a Johannesburg hospital on Monday, April 2, 2018, after being admitted with a kidney infection. She was 81. less
Photo: Greg English
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 1936-2018: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, the former wife of Nelson Mandela revered by many in South Africa as the "Mother of the Nation," but criticized by others over a brutal ... more
Image 30 of 48
|
Steven Bochco
Steven Bochco, 1943-2018: Steven Bochco, the Emmy-winning television writer-producer who brought "Hill Street Blues," "L.A. Law" and "NYPD Blue" to the small screen, died in his sleep after a battle with cancer on Sunday, April 1, 2018. He was 74. less
Photo: Chris Pizzello, AP
Steven Bochco, 1943-2018: Steven Bochco, the Emmy-winning television writer-producer who brought "Hill Street Blues," "L.A. Law" and "NYPD Blue" to the small screen, died in his sleep after a battle with ... more
Image 31 of 48
|
Rusty Staub
Rusty Staub, 1944-2018: Rusty Staub, the orange-haired outfielder who became a huge hit with baseball fans in two countries during an All-Star career that spanned 23 major league seasons, died Thursday, March 29, 2018, after an illness in a hospital in West Palm Beach, Fla. He was 73. Affectionately dubbed "Le Grand Orange," Staub was a six-time All-Star and the only player in major league history to have at least 500 hits with four teams. Popular with fans and teammates all over the United States and Canada, he was most adored in New York and Montreal. less
Photo: Ron Frehm, AP
Rusty Staub, 1944-2018: Rusty Staub, the orange-haired outfielder who became a huge hit with baseball fans in two countries during an All-Star career that spanned 23 major league seasons, died Thursday, March ... more
Image 32 of 48
|
Linda Brown
Linda Brown, 1943-2018: Linda Brown, center, who as a Kansas girl was at the center of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at age 75. Her father, Oliver Brown, tried to enroll the family in an all-white school in Topeka, and the case was sparked when he and several black families were turned away. The NAACP’s legal arm brought the lawsuit to challenge segregation in public schools, and Oliver Brown became lead plaintiff in the 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision by the Supreme Court that ended school segregation. less
Photo: LIBRARY OF CONGRESS, Getty
Linda Brown, 1943-2018: Linda Brown, center, who as a Kansas girl was at the center of the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down racial segregation in schools, died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at age ... more
Image 33 of 48
|
Louise Slaughter,
Louise Slaughter, 1929-2018: Veteran U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York, a Kentucky blacksmith's daughter who became the first woman to chair the powerful House Rules Committee, died Friday, March 16, 2018, at a Washington hospital where she was being treated after falling in her home. She was 88. less
Photo: J. Scott Applewhite, AP
Louise Slaughter, 1929-2018: Veteran U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter of New York, a Kentucky blacksmith's daughter who became the first woman to chair the powerful House Rules Committee, died Friday, March 16, ... more
Image 34 of 48
|
Stephen Hawking
Stephen Hawking, 1942-2018: Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at his home in Cambridge, England. He was 76. The best-known theoretical physicist of his time, Hawking wrote so lucidly of the mysteries of space, time and black holes that his book, "A Brief History of Time," became an international best-seller, making him one of science's biggest celebrities since Albert Einstein. less
Photo: MENAHEM KAHANA, Getty
Stephen Hawking, 1942-2018: Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at his home in Cambridge, England. He ... more
Image 35 of 48
|
Roger Bannister
Roger Bannister, 1929-2018: Roger Bannister, who as a lanky medical student at Oxford in 1954
electrified the sports world and lifted postwar England's spirits when
he became the first athlete to run a mile in under 4 minutes, died
Saturday, March 3, 2018, in Oxford at 88. less
Photo: Anonymous
Roger Bannister, 1929-2018: Roger Bannister, who as a lanky medical student at Oxford in 1954 electrified the sports world and lifted postwar England's spirits when he became the first athlete ... more
Image 36 of 48
|
David Ogden Stiers
David Ogden Stiers, 1942-2018: Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as the snooty Maj.
Charles Emerson Winchester III on the popular TV show "MASH," died
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at his home in Newport, Ore., after a battle with cancer. He was 75. less
Photo: ROBYN BECK
David Ogden Stiers, 1942-2018: Actor David Ogden Stiers, best known for his role as the snooty Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III on the popular TV show "MASH," died Saturday, March 3, 2018 at ... more
Image 37 of 48
|
Nanette Fabray
Nanette Fabray, 1920-2018:
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious actress, singer and dancer who became a
star in Broadway musicals, on television as Sid Caesar's comic foil and
in such hit movies as "The Band Wagon," died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at her home in Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., at age 97. less
Nanette Fabray, 1920-2018:
Photo: Anonymous, AP
Nanette Fabray, the vivacious actress, singer and dancer who became a star in Broadway musicals, on television as Sid Caesar's comic foil and in such hit movies as "The Band ... more
Image 38 of 48
|
Billy Graham
Rev. Billy Graham, 1918-2018:
The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through
his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the
most widely heard Christian evangelist in history, died at his home in North Carolina Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
He was 99. less
Rev. Billy Graham, 1918-2018:
Photo: JOHN BAZEMORE, AP
The Rev. Billy Graham, who transformed American religious life through his preaching and activism, becoming a counselor to presidents and the most widely heard Christian ... more
Vic Damone, 1928-2018: Vic Damone, whose mellow baritone once earned praise from Frank Sinatra as "the best pipes in the business," died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Florida at the age of 89. Damone's easy-listening romantic ballads brought him million-selling records and sustained a half-century career in recordings, movies and nightclub, concert and television appearances. less
Photo: Bobby Bank, WireImage
Vic Damone, 1928-2018: Vic Damone, whose mellow baritone once earned praise from Frank Sinatra as "the best pipes in the business," died Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Florida at the age of 89. Damone's ... more
John Mahoney, 1940-2018: John
Mahoney, who as the cranky, blue-collar dad in "Frasier" played
counterpoint to pompous sons Frasier and Niles, died Sunday, Feb. 4,
2018. Mahoney was 77.
Photo: Reed Saxon
John Mahoney, 1940-2018: John Mahoney, who as the cranky, blue-collar dad in "Frasier" played counterpoint to pompous sons Frasier and Niles, died Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Mahoney was 77.
Image 41 of 48
|
Dennis Edwards
Dennis Edwards, 1943-2018: Dennis Edwards, a Grammy-winning former member of the famed Motown group the Temptations, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Chicago after a long illness. He was 74.
Photo: David Redfern, Redferns Via Getty Images
Dennis Edwards, 1943-2018: Dennis Edwards, a Grammy-winning former member of the famed Motown group the Temptations, died Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Chicago after a long illness. He was 74.
Image 42 of 48
|
Mort Walker
Mort Walker, 1923-2018:
Comic strip artist
Mort Walker, a World War II veteran who satirized the Army and tickled
millions of newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy private
"Beetle Bailey," died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at his home in Stamford, Conn. He was 94. less
Mort Walker, 1923-2018:
Photo: Craig Ruttle, AP
Comic strip artist Mort Walker, a World War II veteran who satirized the Army and tickled millions of newspaper readers with the antics of the lazy private "Beetle Bailey," died ... more
Image 43 of 48
|
Ursula K. Le Guin
Ursula K. Le Guin, 1929-2018:
Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning science fiction and fantasy
writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea
books, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at her home in Portland, Oregon, at 88. less
Ursula K. Le Guin, 1929-2018:
Photo: Dan Tuffs, Getty Images
Ursula K. Le Guin, the award-winning science fiction and fantasy writer who explored feminist themes and was best known for her Earthsea books, died Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, at ... more
Dolores O'Riordan, 1971-2018:
Dolores O'Riordan, whose urgent, powerful voice helped make Irish rock
band The Cranberries a global success in the 1990s, died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at a London hotel. She was 46. less
Dolores O'Riordan, 1971-2018:
Photo: Bruno Bebert, AP
Dolores O'Riordan, whose urgent, powerful voice helped make Irish rock band The Cranberries a global success in the 1990s, died suddenly on Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at a London ... more
Mark E Smith
Mark E Smith from post-punk band, The Fall, the fall died at the age of 60 in January. Smith formed The Fall when punk hit 1970s Manchester, and the gray industrial English city sprouted innovative bands including Joy Division and The Buzzcocks. Irascible and inimitable, Smith kept The Fall going for four decades and more than 30 albums. He was the band's only permanent member, hiring, firing and falling out with several dozen musicians along the way. less
Mark E Smith
Photo: Frans Schellekens/Redferns
Mark E Smith from post-punk band, The Fall, the fall died at the age of 60 in January. Smith formed The Fall when punk hit 1970s Manchester, and the gray industrial English city sprouted innovative ... more
John Young, 1930-2018
This 1965 photo made available by NASA shows John Young during the Gemini 3 mission. NASA says the astronaut, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died on Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. He was 87. (NASA via AP) less
John Young, 1930-2018
Photo: AP
This 1965 photo made available by NASA shows John Young during the Gemini 3 mission. NASA says the astronaut, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, died ... more
Jerry Van Dyke, 1931-2018:
Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke who struggled for
decades to achieve his own stardom before clicking as the dim-witted
sidekick in television's "Coach," died Friday, Jan. 5, 2018 in Arkansas. He was 86. less
Jerry Van Dyke, 1931-2018:
Photo: Gabe Palacio, Getty Images
Jerry Van Dyke, the younger brother of Dick Van Dyke who struggled for decades to achieve his own stardom before clicking as the dim-witted sidekick in television's "Coach," died ... more
FILE - In this Jan.26, 2018 file photo, French chef Joel Robuchon attends the funeral ceremony for late French chef Paul Bocuse at the Saint-Jean cathedral, in Lyon, central France. French master chef Joel Robuchon has died at the age of 73. (Philippe Desmazes/Pool Photo via AP, File) less
Photo: Philippe Desmazes, AP
FILE - In this Jan.26, 2018 file photo, French chef Joel Robuchon attends the funeral ceremony for late French chef Paul Bocuse at the Saint-Jean cathedral, in Lyon, central France. French master chef Joel ... more
PARIS (AP) — Joel Robuchon, a master chef who shook up the stuffy world of French haute cuisine by wowing palates with the delights of the simple mashed potato and giving diners a peek at the kitchen, has died at 73.
His career was one of superlatives: Named among the best craftsmen in France in 1976, crowned cook of the century in 1990, chosen to be one of the cooks at the "dinner of the century," and, for years, holder of the most Michelin stars in the world.
A spokeswoman for Robuchon confirmed his death, with French TV station BFM and newspaper Le Figaro reporting that he died Monday in Geneva from cancer.
Robuchon was known for his constant innovation and even playfulness in the kitchen — a revelation to the hidebound world of French cuisine. He built an empire of gourmet restaurants across the world —from Paris to Tokyo, Las Vegas and New York City.
"To describe Joel Robuchon as a cook is a bit like calling Pablo Picasso a painter, Luciano Pavarotti a singer, Frederic Chopin a pianist," Patricia Wells, a cook and food writer, wrote in "L'Atelier de Joel Robuchon," a book about the chef and his students. "Joel Robuchon will undoubtedly go down as the artist who most influenced the 20th-century world of cuisine."
While Robuchon was no stranger to the fancy — truffles and caviar were among his favorites — his food was often described as simple because he preached the use of only three or four ingredients in most dishes and his goal was always to show off, not mask, their flavors.
He started a revolution with his "Atelier" (workshop in French) business model: small, intimate restaurants where diners sat at a counter surrounding the kitchen. They didn't take reservations and many didn't even have tables.
His goal, Robuchon said, was to make diners feel comfortable, let them interact with the chef and, above all, put the focus back on the food. It was partially a rebuke to the Michelin star regime, which awards points not just for technique but also for the ambiance and service.
But Michelin, and just about everyone else, gobbled it up. And thanks to Ateliers around the world, Robuchon reached a total of 32 Michelin stars in 2016 — a record — and still held 31 stars this year, including five three-star restaurants.
Born just before the end of World War II in the French town of Poitiers, south of the Loire Valley, Robuchon studied at a seminary from a young age and considered becoming a priest. But hours spent cooking with the nuns convinced him that he had another calling. He got his professional start at 15 at a local restaurant and by 29 was running the kitchen at a large Paris hotel, in charge of 90 chefs.
For years, his culinary home was at Jamin, a restaurant near the Eiffel Tower that he opened in 1981. The restaurant racked up a Michelin star a year for its first three years — a feat no one had ever accomplished before. The wait for a reservation was two months, even though the price without wine was $200.
Even at this classic restaurant, signs of the ways Robuchon would shake up the culinary scene could be found. For one, his most famous dish was the lowly mashed potato.
"These mashed potatoes, it's true, made my reputation. I owe everything to these mashed potatoes," he said once during a demonstration of how to make the almost liquid dish. "Maybe it's a little bit of nostalgia, Proust's madeleines. Everyone has in his memory the mashed potatoes of his mother, the mashed potatoes of his grandmother."
The idea that a restaurant might be a warm, casual place, rather than a stuffy temple to awkward food, was taking root. It was, in part, a rejection of "nouvelle cuisine," the movement that made French chefs notorious for small plates, exquisitely presented but often not all that satisfying.
But, as long promised, Robuchon hung up his whisk in 1996, at the age of 51.
"You have to know when it's time to quit," the chef told The Associated Press at the time. "A great chef has to be in great shape. Cooking is tough. It's like being an athlete who has to stay really fit."
He would still consult with other chefs, work on a line of prepared foods, oversee restaurants across the world, but he declared that he was done with slaving away all day at the stove.
And that, some say, is when his career really took off.
In 2003, he came out of retirement to create the Atelier — one opened in Paris and one in Tokyo nearly simultaneously. From there, he brought them to cities all over Asia, Europe and the U.S., and the Michelin stars followed fast and furious.
Guy Job, who produced Robuchon's cooking shows, called it "3-star food with stainless steel cutlery and glass glasses, not crystal ones."
His latest new project came this year in Paris with the opening in April of Dassai, a restaurant and tea and cakes salon with, importantly, a bar for tasting sake, the rice-based alcohol of Japan, where the French chef established a presence, and drew inspiration, decades ago. The establishment, not far from the French presidential palace, was opened in collaboration with Dassai sake producer Hiroshi Sakurai.
___
AP writer Elaine Ganley contributed in Paris. DiLorenzo is now based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.