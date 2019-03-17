German journalist released in Venezuela headed home

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign ministry says a German freelance journalist freed in Venezuela months after he was jailed as a suspected spy is on his way home.

A Caracas court ordered the conditional release of Billy Six on Friday. Six was ordered to report to the court every 15 days and not to speak to media. He wasn't deported, but was allowed to leave Venezuela if he chose. German authorities said Sunday he flew out of the Caracas airport, but didn't give further details.

Six had been charged with espionage, accusations his relatives rejected as trumped-up.

His release followed the arrest and deportation earlier this month of U.S. freelance journalist Cody Weddle. Univision's Jorge Ramos was also deported with his team in late February after President Nicolas Maduro abruptly ended an interview.