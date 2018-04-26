German nurse faces 1 more murder charge, total rises to 98

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015 file photo former nurse Niels Hoegel., accused of multiple murder and attempted murder of patients, covering his face with a file at the district court in Oldenburg, Germany. German prosecutors Thursday, April 26, 2018 have attributed one more murder to a former nurse accused of killing dozens of patients at two hospitals, bringing to 98 the number of killings he is expected to face trial for later this year.

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors have attributed one more murder to a former nurse accused of killing dozens of patients at two hospitals, bringing to 98 the number of slayings he is expected to face trial for later this year.

Niels Hoegel is already serving a life sentence for two murders. He was charged earlier this year with killing 97 more patients over several years at the hospitals in northwestern Germany. His trial is scheduled to open Oct. 30 in Oldenburg.

News agency dpa reported that prosecutors said Thursday they are accusing Hoegel of one more killing after medical experts found traces of a cardiac drug in samples from one patient but erroneously told investigators the result was negative.

The state court will decide whether to add the case to the indictment.